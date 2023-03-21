Elastos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,215.86 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Elastos has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $23.13 million and $181,215.86 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00357408 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.20 or 0.25977675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.