Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0025

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $71,718.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010292 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,958,460 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

