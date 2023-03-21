Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
