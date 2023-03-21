Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

