Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Employers accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Employers worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Employers Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 20,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

