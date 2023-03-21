Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.4 %

Entegris stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.78. 1,144,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,126. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

