Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.
Entegris Stock Up 1.4 %
Entegris stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.78. 1,144,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,126. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris
In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Entegris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
