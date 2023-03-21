Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 227,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,302. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

