EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

