Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERGO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

LON ERGO traded down GBX 36.63 ($0.45) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 983.37 ($12.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,201. The firm has a market cap of £495.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.48 and a beta of 0.88. Ergomed has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,478 ($18.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

