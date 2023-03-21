Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.27 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Euler has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and $7.64 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00011508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

