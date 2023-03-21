Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.69 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003840 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.26 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00363116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,451.95 or 0.26392516 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 28,985,868 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.