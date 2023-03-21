Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

