Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

