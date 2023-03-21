Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $34.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

