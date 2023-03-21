Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.84. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.