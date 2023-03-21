Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

