Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

