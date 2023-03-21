Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NFLX opened at $305.13 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

