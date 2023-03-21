Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 6,306 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

