Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases C$40,310.40 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,310.40.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
