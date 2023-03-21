Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$16.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$906.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,562. The firm has a market cap of C$20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$598.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$956.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$881.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$770.53.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 137 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $13.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,087.50.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.