Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.43

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 70836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

