FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.38.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.