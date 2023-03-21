FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

