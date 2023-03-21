Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,841 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.33. 255,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $646.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

