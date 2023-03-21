Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,593 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 1,653,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,220,088. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

