Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $20.02 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3,614.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 232,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

