Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $69 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,756 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $69,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

ADI traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.72. 327,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

