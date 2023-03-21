Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,046 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

FTNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 385,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,546. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

