Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 452,650 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,650 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Leslie’s worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 226,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,570. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

