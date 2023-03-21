Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,590 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Voya Financial worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 426,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

