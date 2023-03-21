Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,492,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 8,709,390 shares.The stock last traded at $27.33 and had previously closed at $26.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

