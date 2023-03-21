Filecoin (FIL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $305.12 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $305.12 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00021116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 407,406,997 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

