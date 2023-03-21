Financial Analysis: SES AI (SES) vs. Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.40 SES AI Competitors $686.90 million $11.77 million 3.81

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 71 460 987 51 2.65

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.39%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

