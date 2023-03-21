Financial Analysis: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Income REIT pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 3.61 $871.47 million $2.74 6.20 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.68 $904.43 million $5.83 5.94

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00 Apartment Income REIT 0 4 4 0 2.50

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.07, indicating a potential upside of 47.48%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 59.50% 10.23% 0.86% Apartment Income REIT 116.89% 39.95% 13.91%

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Infrastructure Lending segment is involved primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment provides businesses that manage and work out problem assets, investment businesses that acquire and manage unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan businesses which originates conduit loans for the purpose of

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.