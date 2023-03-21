Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.25 Per Share

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fintel stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Fintel has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,088.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

