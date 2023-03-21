Finward Bancorp (FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 6th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.