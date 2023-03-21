First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

