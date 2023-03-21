First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FGBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

