First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PWV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 7,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,266. The firm has a market cap of $787.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.