First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 42,105 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 450.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $325.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

