First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

Mar 21st, 2023

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBOGet Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZBO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AZBO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,111. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile



The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

