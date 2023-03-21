First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZBO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AZBO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,111. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

