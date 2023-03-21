First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:AG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,190,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

