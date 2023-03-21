First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 592,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 500,517 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,736 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $777,000.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

