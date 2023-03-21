FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FE. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FE opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

