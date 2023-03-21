FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 1,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.00, for a total value of C$191,000.00.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin acquired 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$190.20 per share, with a total value of C$190,200.00.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$186.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,480. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$174.25.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

