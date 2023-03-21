Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.13.

Five Below stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

