FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 149,181 shares.The stock last traded at $39.74 and had previously closed at $39.47.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGV. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.