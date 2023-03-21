Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:GGLL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:GGLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

