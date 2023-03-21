Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of Curis worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

